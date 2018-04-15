EFF in talks with ANC about joining forces, report suggests

The EFF may soon be joining forces with the ANC.

The Sunday Times has learnt that there have been informal discussions between senior leaders of both parties after the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela expressed her wish to them that EFF leader Julius Malema either lead a comeback to the governing party, or that they co-operate in the national interest.

Malema said on Saturday he did not want to speculate on the possibility of a pre- or post- election alliance. But he told the Sunday Times after Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto that he had spoken to President Cyril Ramaphosa about what was necessary for co-operation between the two parties.

Another senior EFF leader said there was no possibility of his party collapsing but there could be co-operation after the election “based on certain fundamental principles”.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula also beckoned the EFF back. He later told the Sunday Times it was “Mama’s last wish and it is right”.

The ANC will need the EFF’s support to achieve a two-thirds majority in Parliament for the implementation of legislation allowing for expropriation of land without compensation.

However, it is believed the possible alliance will not happen before the 2019 elections.

