Politics

Solly Msimanga throws hat in the ring for DA chair, but not without taking a swipe at Athol Trollip

17 March 2018 - 09:16 Claudi Mailovich
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: SOWETAN
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: SOWETAN

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has formally declared his candidacy to stand for the position as DAs federal chairperson, and has officially endorsed DA leader Mmusi Maimane to keep the reins of the party for another term.

The position of federal chairperson is currently held by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip. It means the two men would go head to head for the position, as Trollip had indicated earlier that he would stand for the position again.

In an earlier interview, Msimanga indicated to Business Day that he planned to take a shot at the position. He said on Friday in a statement that he had been nominated for the position by three provincial leaders.

The DA’s federal congress will take place in April. Msimanga said the upcoming congress was more important than ever, as it had to elect leaders that would work "tirelessly to offer the people of SA an alternative to [a] governing party riddled with corruption and pushing our people further into poverty in blind service to personal self-interest."

He said that given the recent changes in the South African political landscape, it was "equally important that the DA unites following bruising divisions within the party that have played themselves out in the public space".

He said "a regeneration of unity for the DA" was what South Africans needed as an alternative to the ANC.

Msimanga said that having previously been the DA chairperson for the North Gauteng Region and of Gauteng, and currently serving as mayor of Tshwane, he was confident that he was the best candidate to help lead the party into 2019.

He said being mayor also allowed him to successfully engage the challenging party political dynamics that with "relative stability and success having never been subject to a motion of no confidence". Trollip will face a motion of no confidence tabled by the EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay mere days before the congress is to take place.

He said the congress presented an opportunity to elect a national leadership that would work together to take support for the ANC to less than 50% and to win Gauteng without any coalition.

DA draws line for Mashaba over EFF 'pandering'

The Joburg mayor is accused at heated meeting of pandering to EFF's whims amid praise by Malema and Ramaphosa
Politics
1 day ago

TONY LEON: Why does Malema's race threat go unpunished?

In Malema’s delicate phraseology, “We are going for your white man, we are going to cut your throat”
Politics
2 days ago

EFF will go ahead with motion against Athol Trollip, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says

The EFF spokesperson says the debate is about the DA’s stand on expropriation of land without compensation and it will not divert from this
Politics
3 days ago

Athol Trollip asks Julius Malema to show he cares about Nelson Mandela Bay’s people

In a last-ditch effort to sway the EFF leader against a planned motion to unseat him, Trollip has invited Malema to visit the city
Politics
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
DA draws line for Mashaba over EFF 'pandering'
Politics
2.
TONY LEON: Why does Malema's race threat go ...
Politics
3.
Solly Msimanga throws hat in the ring for DA ...
Politics
4.
JACQUES PAUW: It's time Ramaphosa fired Zuma's ...
Politics
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma's tentacles run deep in ...
Politics

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: DA needs to find its soul
Opinion / Editorials

Tshwane expects big cuts to grants
National

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga aims for top DA post
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.