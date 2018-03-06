Tshwane expects big cuts to grants

He said they did not have specific numbers, but were expecting a cut of between R500m and R1bn.

What worsened the situation, he said, was the responsibility to raise extra money. "How do you raise more money when people are now even more cash strapped with the introduction of an extra percentage point in terms of value-added tax (VAT)? People are being taxed more [and] we are not getting our equal share."

Msimanga said that he and the budget steering committee, would be looking at a number of options available to mitigate the budget cuts, but he did not want to rush into raising rates.

The city increased its electricity rates 1.8%, water 10.2% and refuse removal 7.5% for 2017-18.

He said Tshwane was one of the most expensive cities in SA in terms of rates and taxes and that this might be a challenge.

"We can look into possibilities, but that will be the last option," Msimanga said.

The city had recently announced increases in its budget in the budget adjustment. The metro was expecting its revenue to increase by R450.8m, as well as its operating expenditure to rise by R679.5m to tackle some of the shortfalls the city had with, for example, its contracted expenditure, he said.

The 2016-17 audit report for the city indicated that the nontechnical losses of electricity for 2015-16 amounted to R1.6bn, or about 20% of total electricity purchased.

Msimanga told Business Day that the metro aimed to start rolling out smart electricity meters by the beginning of the next financial year as part of infrastructure upgrades. The metro was locked in litigation on a R2bn contract for electricity smart meters installed by service provider PEU Capital Partners, which was set aside by the high court in 2017.

Msimanga said the case would be in court again in March to finalise a remedy for the contract. He said they would then be able to ensure that "each and every house, each and every shack or anyone that is receiving electricity business will be moved to prepaid".

Msimanga said the priorities for this year would be the upgrading and maintenance of infrastructure, speeding up attraction to investment nodes such as Wonderboom Airport, growing the economy, sorting out the spatial planning for human settlement and fast-tracking the delivery of affordable student accommodation.

