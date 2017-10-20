Zikalala said the killings of politicians had affected most of the political parties in the province‚ albeit to different degrees.

"Of all the political parties‚ the ANC has been the most affected party. Out of failure to appreciate objective realities or out of sheer opportunism‚ many have sought to then conclude that the killing of politicians is the problem emanating from the ANC and is‚ therefore‚ a problem of the ANC‚" said Zikalala.

He said this narrative had also been advanced in the commission — not only by the opposition parties that had appeared before the commission‚ but also by some members and former leaders of the ANC.

In what appeared to be a dig at former provincial ANC chairman Senzo Mchunu‚ who testified last month‚ Zikalala said: "Those who are in the ANC have not only sought to speak with authority on so-called internal weaknesses and squabbles in the ANC‚ but have also‚ in processes‚ tried to insulate themselves and posture either as victims or messiahs whose views should be taken a gospel truth."

"It is‚ however‚ not our intention to turn this commission into a political football pitch."

Zikalala told the commission that the objective reality was that the ANC had been the most affected for two reasons.

"Firstly‚ the ANC is a governing party and therefore it has more politicians in government compared to all parties involved. Secondly‚ because of its size and influence in society‚ the ANC is found in all corners of this province — in its majority‚" he said.