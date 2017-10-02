Politics

Ex ANC councillor’s murder in KZN is not yet being treated as a political killing

02 October 2017 - 17:28 Jeff Wicks
An African National Congress flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL
An African National Congress flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL

The murder of a former ANC councillor in the northern reaches of KwaZulu-Natal has not yet been designated as a political killing.

52-year-old Bongani Msomi was gunned down at a Maskandi festival in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Msomi was an elected ANC ward councillor for a single term from 2011 to 2015. He lost his seat during the 2016 local government elections.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that the investigation into his death had not yet been assigned to their detectives.

The Hawks investigate political killings‚ after a determination on the motive is made by the acting provincial police commissioner.

ANC spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said that Msomi had left their ranks and‚ as far as he was informed‚ had been standing as an independent candidate.

"He was shot while attending a Maskandi festival in the area. It is difficult for us to speak on this issue because he is no longer a member of the ANC‚" he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the motive for his killing was not immediately clear.

"The motive is not known and is the subject of an investigation. He was standing with a friend outside his car at the festival when he was accosted by unknown suspects‚" said Mbhele.

She said that he was shot several times.

The frontline of SA’s bloody political battles

Hundreds have died in politically related violence in the country since 1994. But the pace of targeted killings has once again stepped up ...
Features
11 days ago

ANC 'must accept responsibility' for political killings, says Senzo Mchunu

'We are responsible‚ whether directly or indirectly. When we accept this responsibility‚ as an organisation‚ we have to act accordingly'
Politics
12 days ago

KZN police arrest six men linked to political murders

Police say they received information that the six have been involved in politically related violence‚ taxi-related violence and armed robberies ...
National
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa gets boost at chaotic Eastern ...
Politics
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Now Zuma is going to war with ANC ...
Politics
3.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Zuma, staggering from KZN left ...
Politics
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa gets a boost at chaotic ANC ...
Politics
5.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Internal disputes grip ANC ...
Politics

Related Articles

The frontline of SA’s bloody political battles
Features

ANC 'must accept responsibility' for political killings, says Senzo Mchunu
Politics

KZN police arrest six men linked to political murders
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.