Herman Mashaba's lessons from Rwanda

It is estimated that close to 80% of Rwandans take part in monthly community work, through which citizens have built schools, medical centres and even hydroelectric plants.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba visited this small African country three years ago with his wife Connie, when he was still

a businessman and not yet formally involved in politics. He was, he says, “so impressed by the cleanliness of the country”.

“People shared with us their monthly cleaning campaign on every last Saturday of the month, when everybody, including the

president, cleaned their neighbourhood,” Mashaba tells the Financial Mail, explaining the origin of the idea for Johannesburg’s new monthly cleanup campaign, A Re Sebetseng (“Let’s work”).

On the last Saturday in September, Mashaba got his hands dirty in the first voluntary cleanup of the campaign, which is based on the Rwandan model.

A Re Sebetseng, officially launched in August, is described as a ward-based cleaning initiative that will enhance the city’s R50m investment in Pikitup for a third cleaning shift in the city, the mayor said at the launch.

He added that, as part of the campaign, Pikitup will start a programme of engaging with schools and private stakeholders to

get learners involved in preserving the environment.

Later in August, a delegation from the city — led by Nico de Jager, Joburg MMC for environment & infrastructure services, and

including representatives from Pikitup — attended a practice study of solid-waste management in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

Mashaba said Joburg would emulate some of the practices observed in Kigali. These include: revising waste management

by laws to, among others, make separation of waste at source mandatory; putting in place education and awareness campaigns

and stakeholder involvement programmes; and developing partnership guidelines to involve stakeholders as active participants in implementing a new approach to waste management.

“Based on reports from the delegation, the success of Umuganda lies not only in a sense of immense pride that each citizen has for

his or her direct environment, community and city, but also in continuous and nondeviating bylaw enforcement,” Mashaba said

last month.

Mashaba says he could see that there was no improvement in the cleanliness of the inner city, one of his big electioneering

promises, even after the third cleaning shift was instituted by Pikitup. This, he says, was because people were not taking responsibility for keeping the city clean.

“I said to myself, if I’m not going to get community buy-in to understand the value of looking after our environment, we are not going to get the city clean. For me, a clean city is a healthy city. It is a city that can attract investment.”

The aim for Joburg is 5% economic growth by 2021.

Mashaba acknowledges that it will take time for residents to “change their consciousness” on how they see waste and a

clean environment. Unlike in Rwanda, where it is law, Joburg residents cannot be forced to clean their streets and their communities.

“For me we need to promote the spirit of volunteerism in our people because when we succeed with A Re Sebetseng, we can

extend it to other sectors of our government ser vices,” Mashaba says, mentioning the possibilitie s of, for example, doctors volunteering a few hours in government clinics.

The long-term dreaming continues, as he describes an aim for the next few years: “That Johannesburg will be the cleanest city

in the country.”