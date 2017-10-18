The SACP’s deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila said Zuma’s actions had also pushed the tripartite alliance to the "brink of destruction".

Considering that the SACP had been expecting Nzimande’s firing for months‚ and that the alliance has been comatose for years‚ the wailing and outrage seems rather over the top.

After all‚ the SACP has consistently maintained that its leaders serve in Cabinet at the pleasure of the president and they are not desperate for jobs in government. Nzimande himself said recently that he was tired of being threatened with being fired.

The question is‚ what did the SACP think would happen after they consistently demanded that Zuma step down and vowed to actively mobilise against him?

They have been bashing and needling Zuma for months‚ almost daring him to act against the party’s leaders. It is actually surprising that Zuma has been that tolerant of an alliance partner attacks for so long.

If the SACP had lost complete faith in the president and believed he was not worthy of the position‚ why did the party remain part of his executive and give him legitimacy?

Surely it would have been logical and principled for them to quit.

But the SACP has been steeped in contradictions on the Zuma issue.

In February the SACP central executive committee (CEC) resolved that if Pravin Gordhan were axed as finance minister‚ their leaders would resign en masse to avoid being complicit in the president’s bad decisions.