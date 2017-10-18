National

Ramaphosa is next, says James Motlatsi

18 October 2017 - 08:24 Staff Writer
James Motlatsi. Picture: SOWETAN/MARTIN RHODES
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa could be the next casualty of a Cabinet reshuffle‚ an insider has told news channel eNCA.

James Motlatsi‚ who formed the powerful National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) with Ramaphosa and others‚ said he had learnt that President Jacob Zuma would use an intelligence report to justify axing Ramaphosa.

"Let me say to you‚ unconfirmed reports are saying that [this will happen] very soon. This issue‚ Cyril even raised it in a meeting. We have been told by other people that the president himself is saying Cyril is a spy of Western capitalists‚ so we are waiting for that intelligence report to come out for him‚" Motlatsi said.

Zuma used a similar report to oust Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas from the finance ministry earlier this year‚ ANC leaders have said.

Zuma on Tuesday announced another Cabinet shake-up‚ the second this year.

He removed SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande as higher education minister and swapped around five other portfolios.

The reshuffle has been condemned by opposition parties and alliance partners, and by some within the ANC.

The SACP said it was a direct attack on the party‚ which has called for Zuma’s resignation.

Motlatse said the exercise was an act of retribution on Zuma’s part.

"It’s political revenge because the SACP‚ not only Blade‚ had already taken a stance that the president should step down. So‚ instead of engaging the SACP‚ he would like to punish the SACP."

Reshuffle threatens stability, warns Mantashe

President Jacob Zuma fails to consult ANC and allies, as critics slam Mahlobo’s appointment as a push for nuclear deal
National
3 hours ago

ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma has no qualms about aggravating investor jitters

Zuma has retained all the dead wood‚ non performers and scandal-prone ministers in the executive‚ proving again he is driven only by political ...
Politics
19 hours ago

This is the breakdown of all 12 Jacob Zuma Cabinet reshuffles

Since 2009, Zuma has made 132 changes to the national executive: 67 changes to ministerial positions, 64 changes to deputy ministerial positions and ...
Opinion
20 hours ago

