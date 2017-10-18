The Black Business Council calls on business to work together on Cabinet change

On Wednesday, the Black Business Council (BBC) called on business to work together following President Jacob Zuma’s latest Cabinet reshuffle.

BBC president Danisa Baloyi said in a statement: "The council further calls for business to engage the tough headwinds as the public and financial markets react to the changes, and work towards improving business confidence and navigating fiscal constraints."

Baloyi said the BBC works in close co-operation with the government "on their common journey towards economic growth and commitment to radical economic transformation".

She stressed the importance of the Presidential Working Group on Business, saying it is united about solving the twin issues of poverty and unemployment. "We urge that all of us shift more immediately from anxiety and concerns about the unknown and focus action on our known challenges and continue to take joint action to address and overcome them. Business and government have to work together to grow the economy and create jobs."

BBC’s statement comes after Business Unity SA (Busa) expressed concern at the Cabinet reshuffle, noting the lack of stability in key departments, which it said was a prerequisite for business confidence.

Said Busa CEO Tanya Cohen: "Political and economic stability is required to ignite inclusive economic growth and generate much-needed employment and revenue to pursue our social goals."