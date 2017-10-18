Cape ANC Youth League backs Brown, and Zuma’s new Cabinet

The ANC Youth League in the Western Cape has commended President Jacob Zuma for retaining Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown‚ who they say has been the target of a "relentless" attack.

"We commend President Zuma’s decision to retain … our comrade Lynne Brown. She has been the target of a relentless attack by many in the media with no proof of wrongdoing on her part. This is a vote of confidence in comrade Brown’s ability to provide leadership to a difficult portfolio and to drive the agenda of radical socioeconomic transformation."

The youth league also welcomed Zuma’s latest Cabinet reshuffle‚ saying the removal of Blade Nzimande from the higher education portfolio was "long" overdue.