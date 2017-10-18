National

CRITICAL PORTFOLIO

ANC has opted for nuclear, says energy minister

18 October 2017 - 06:36 Natasha Marrian
Transformation push: Former state security minister David Mahlobo speaks at a briefing in Parliament in September. He was appointed new energy minister in Tuesday’s cabinet reshuffle. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Transformation push: Former state security minister David Mahlobo speaks at a briefing in Parliament in September. He was appointed new energy minister in Tuesday’s cabinet reshuffle. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Nuclear was already part of government and ANC policy, but newly appointed Energy Minister David Mahlobo was not rushing into it, he told Business Day on Tuesday.

Speaking after President Jacob Zuma’s 12th cabinet reshuffle during his decade-long term, Mahlobo said he would have to meet his new team in the department before making any firm commitments on his priorities as energy minister.

Mahlobo’s move to energy by Zuma is widely believed to be aimed at accelerating the government’s R1-trillion nuclear build project.

He is a key Zuma lieutenant, after having served as state security minister since 2014.

During Mahlobo’s tenure in state security, intelligence reports largely dismissed as bogus emerged to discredit the leadership at the South African Revenue Service and the Treasury. The most recent was one used by Zuma to justify his axing of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

"Well, what will happen is that I will find time to interact with the team in the Department of Energy. But, more importantly, I am sitting in Cabinet, I know that this country and the ANC have long decided on the energy policy," he said.

"Remember, in our energy policy, we are using the energy mix. And these issues are just decided before. We have always said when we implement these issues, the security of the energy supply and affordability is very key, also the issue of transforming it," Mahlobo said.

"At this stage, I don’t want to be going in trying to just delve in. Let’s allow a situation where one will be able to have a proper feel and understanding of where the priority of government is."

Mahlobo said he was humbled by the trust and confidence Zuma had once again shown in him by shifting him to the critical energy portfolio.

Transformation of the sector would be at the centre of his approach in steering the country’s energy portfolio.

"More importantly, we need to ensure that ... [the sector] can realise the potential of all South Africans, so that they can participate, using energy as a catalyst to build the economy."

But he was leaving state security with "mixed emotions", Mahlobo said.

"But more importantly is for me to keep the information of the state that was transported to my mind very safe.

"Because that must be kept safe until I die."

marriann@businesslive.co.za

