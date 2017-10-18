ANC has opted for nuclear, says energy minister

"Well, what will happen is that I will find time to interact with the team in the Department of Energy. But, more importantly, I am sitting in Cabinet, I know that this country and the ANC have long decided on the energy policy," he said.

"Remember, in our energy policy, we are using the energy mix. And these issues are just decided before. We have always said when we implement these issues, the security of the energy supply and affordability is very key, also the issue of transforming it," Mahlobo said.

"At this stage, I don’t want to be going in trying to just delve in. Let’s allow a situation where one will be able to have a proper feel and understanding of where the priority of government is."

Mahlobo said he was humbled by the trust and confidence Zuma had once again shown in him by shifting him to the critical energy portfolio.

Transformation of the sector would be at the centre of his approach in steering the country’s energy portfolio.

"More importantly, we need to ensure that ... [the sector] can realise the potential of all South Africans, so that they can participate, using energy as a catalyst to build the economy."

But he was leaving state security with "mixed emotions", Mahlobo said.

"But more importantly is for me to keep the information of the state that was transported to my mind very safe.

"Because that must be kept safe until I die."

