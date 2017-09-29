Politics

Contest for Eastern Cape ANC chair is dividing the province, SACP says

29 September 2017 - 14:37 Zingisa Mvumvu
ANC supporters. File Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
ANC supporters. File Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The ANC in the Eastern Cape will be more divided going to the party’s national elective conference‚ owing to the contest for the provincial chairperson position, which could have been avoided for the sake of unity.

This is according to SACP provincial secretary in the Eastern Cape Xolile Nqatha‚ who spoke as incumbent ANC provincial chair Phumulo Masualle and provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane are set to contest for the top party position in the province.

Nqatha was speaking on the sidelines of the provincial conference, currently under way at the East London ICC. He said it was unfortunate that the duo did not take the advice of the SACP to maintain the status quo‚ with Masualle retaining the chairperson position and Mabuyane coming back as provincial secretary, for the sake of unity.

"The ideal situation would have been continuity‚ which means retaining the current leadership as is‚ especially chair and secretary‚ which we thought was in the interest of the unity of the ANC and the alliance in the province. That is the view of the SACP," Nqatha said.

"As things stand‚ with comrade Masualle and Mabuyane headed for the contest for provincial chair‚ we are of the view that the province will be weaker going forward‚ especially the national elective conference in December."

Nqatha said after their efforts failed to get the two not to compete against each other‚ the SACP was willing to work together with whoever emerged victorious.

