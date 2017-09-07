Politics

ANC files motion of no confidence in Johannesburg mayor

07 September 2017 - 12:29 Claudi Mailovich
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SOWETAN
The ANC has filed a motion of no confidence in Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. The motion is filed to be tabled for the council meeting at the end of September. ANC Johannesburg spokesperson Jolidee Matongo confirmed that the motion was filed on Wednesday.

"After only 13 months in office, this move should be dismissed as the antics of a desperate party trying to come to terms with its new role in opposition," Mashaba said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the ANC cites "so-called" financial distress in the city as the primary grounds for the motion.

The ANC has recently raised issues with the financial position of the city, claiming that it is on the brink of financial collapse, an allegation the city has refuted. "The reality is that, despite the institutionalised corruption [we] inherited, we have a financial state that is stable. The ANC was dishonest in government, and their relationship with the truth has continued its demise," Mashaba said.

He described the allegation as baseless and a smokescreen meant to help the ANC assume control of the council again to "allow the looting to continue once again". Mashaba said the truth was that the change residents were promised 13 months ago had started to take root in the city.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga — who, like Mashaba, is a member of the DA — told journalists at a media briefing in Tshwane that the motion against Mashaba will fall flat.

