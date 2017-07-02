Mantashe’s diagnostics report should be used to enrich discussions at conference, says Ramaphosa

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe’s scathing diagnostics report in which he lashed out at ANC leaders failing the party should be used as "the basis to enrich discussions" that will continue for the duration of the ANC policy conference, deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

Ramaphosa was addressing the media following a walkabout at the stalls hosted by the Progressive Business Forum during the policy conference which ends on Wednesday at Nasrec.

He confirmed that some of the delegates tried to block Mantashe’s hard-hitting report from being presented on the first day of the conference on Friday, but that it was "finally agreed that it should be presented".