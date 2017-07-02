Mantashe’s diagnostics report should be used to enrich discussions at conference, says Ramaphosa
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe’s scathing diagnostics report in which he lashed out at ANC leaders failing the party should be used as "the basis to enrich discussions" that will continue for the duration of the ANC policy conference, deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.
Ramaphosa was addressing the media following a walkabout at the stalls hosted by the Progressive Business Forum during the policy conference which ends on Wednesday at Nasrec.
He confirmed that some of the delegates tried to block Mantashe’s hard-hitting report from being presented on the first day of the conference on Friday, but that it was "finally agreed that it should be presented".
"It should also form the basis to enrich the discussions that is going to ensue," Ramaphosa said.
He said what was good about Mantashe’s document, was that "it says to all of us as members of the ANC, that we should just go beyond just go beyond just raising issues that’s problematic for the ANC, we should immediately seek solutions and look at how we can correct the mistakes, the weaknesses of the ANC, and find ways of strengthening the ANC."
The report is also scathing on state capture, saying the Gupta e-mails were damaging the movement and that individual leaders fingered in them must explain themselves.
Ramaphosa said such honest was the ANC at its best, adding that this was when the governing party looked at itself in a critical manner, and that this it led to the beginning of a "journey of self correction… of healing, of renewal."
He said the conference gives the ANC this opportunity, while at the same time showing it ways in which members can deepen unity within the party along with how to enrich their best efforts "bearing in mind that we are not just representing ourselves and not just crafting policies for our own selves."
He said the ANC was crafting policies to move the country forward as a whole.
