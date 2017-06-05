DA at the crossroads over Helen Zille

The latest twist to the drawn-out saga threatens to split the DA amid growing frustration among members that the issue could hurt it at the polls in 2019.

But while there is mounting concern in the party that the DA has been unable to capitalise on the crisis in the ANC because of its own problems, the DA in the Western Cape remains firmly behind the Zille.

Several members of the provincial legislature said on Sunday that they believed she had not been treated fairly.

"We are firmly behind Helen … and we believe that this issue has been poorly handled.

"We will not support any attempt to remove her. We

will defend the right to

freedom of speech," said one DA member of the provincial legislature, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

While the dispute over Zille began with her controversial tweets on colonialism, the issue has now escalated into one over the direction of the DA.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Saturday that it was evident he and Zille held different views and attitudes on the DA’s mission for 2019.

Zille had refused to apologise unconditionally for her tweets and public utterances and the Western Cape leader’s justifications had harmed the party’s public image, said Maimane.

Another senior DA member said there was concern that the issue could split the

party. There were those who genuinely felt Zille was being treated unfairly in the quest to win black votes in 2019.

The DA Western Cape provincial caucus is scheduled to meet on Monday, when a formal position on the matter is likely to be taken.