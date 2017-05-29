Mmusi Maimane worries delay in Helen Zille’s case is hurting the party

The Sunday Times reported that Maimane would oppose the election of Zille to the provincial leadership of the DA in the Western Cape. The provincial elective congress is scheduled to be held in August.

The DA could take a political decision on the Zille matter. Such a decision was taken in the case of Dianne Kohler Barnard who was removed as spokeswoman on police before the outcome of the hearing related to her sharing a Facebook post that praised former apartheid president PW Botha.

"I am not happy that the process drags and I want an urgent resolution to the question," Maimane said.

City Press reported on Sunday that an internal poll conducted by the DA indicated a fall in support after Zille’s tweets. The party is sensitive about not alienating black supporters, particularly in the run-up to 2019.

The results of the survey will be used to support the charge that Zille has brought the party into disrepute and it is understood that she has requested the survey findings to prepare for the hearing.

Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, chairwoman of the DA’s federal legal commission, denied that the disciplinary process had been prolonged, saying it was a complex matter and a lot of investigative and preparatory work had to be done.

Zille and her legal team asked for all the documents the legal commission would rely on.

There were also confidentiality issues, Breytenbach said, as some of the information related to the DA’s polling methods.

No date has yet been set for the hearing. Zille’s phone went unanswered on Sunday.