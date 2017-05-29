DISCIPLINARY HEARING
Mmusi Maimane worries delay in Helen Zille’s case is hurting the party
DA stalwart Zille has been charged with bringing the party into disrepute
DA leader Mmusi Maimane is concerned about the delay in the disciplinary hearing against Western Cape premier Helen Zille and will be seeking ways to expedite the matter at the party’s extended federal executive meeting on Saturday.
Zille has been charged with bringing the party into disrepute by her tweets on March 16. She stated in the tweets that colonialism had some positive consequences. These were followed by longer justifications.
Maimane believes the delay is harming the party. However, he said on Sunday, there was no question of a political decision being taken by the federal executive and that was not founded on a legal process.
Maimane strongly rejected suggestions that a political decision would be taken by the federal executive — such as removing Zille from her position as premier — without basing it on the outcome of the legal process. However, he said, "multiple processes" were under way.
The Sunday Times reported that Maimane would oppose the election of Zille to the provincial leadership of the DA in the Western Cape. The provincial elective congress is scheduled to be held in August.
The DA could take a political decision on the Zille matter. Such a decision was taken in the case of Dianne Kohler Barnard who was removed as spokeswoman on police before the outcome of the hearing related to her sharing a Facebook post that praised former apartheid president PW Botha.
"I am not happy that the process drags and I want an urgent resolution to the question," Maimane said.
City Press reported on Sunday that an internal poll conducted by the DA indicated a fall in support after Zille’s tweets. The party is sensitive about not alienating black supporters, particularly in the run-up to 2019.
The results of the survey will be used to support the charge that Zille has brought the party into disrepute and it is understood that she has requested the survey findings to prepare for the hearing.
Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, chairwoman of the DA’s federal legal commission, denied that the disciplinary process had been prolonged, saying it was a complex matter and a lot of investigative and preparatory work had to be done.
Zille and her legal team asked for all the documents the legal commission would rely on.
There were also confidentiality issues, Breytenbach said, as some of the information related to the DA’s polling methods.
No date has yet been set for the hearing. Zille’s phone went unanswered on Sunday.
Please login or register to comment.