DA initiates disciplinary process against Zille

The DA’s federal executive will institute formal disciplinary proceedings against Western Cape Premier Helen Zille over her controversial twitter comments about colonialism — but will not ask her to stand down from the premier’s post for now.

On Sunday, the meeting of the party’s federal executive resolved almost unanimously to appoint a three-member panel to conduct disciplinary proceedings, on the grounds that the premier had acted in a manner that had brought the party into disrepute.

Her comments in March, which emphasised that colonialism had positive aspects, set off a storm of outrage as they were seen justifying apartheid and colonialist oppression. Zille said the legacy of colonialism was not altogether negative as it had brought an independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water, etc.

The federal executive’s decision comes after the party’s legal commission, headed by MP Glynnis Breytenbach, found that Zille had a case to answer.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said at a media briefing that the decision was not an easy one to take given the enormous contribution Zille had made to society but was necessary as it was in the interests of the party.

“My job as leader of the DA is to grow our party and advance our project of building a nonracial, prosperous democracy…. I must protect this project, and cannot tolerate any action or behaviour by any person which undermines or harms it.

“It is my belief that Ms Zille’s assertions did just that, and therefore require action.”

Maimane insisted that the issue at stake was not one of freedom of speech, a key principle of the DA, but whether Zille’s views on colonialism had damaged or harmed the interests of the party. Those with a political role in an organisation were restricted by the interests of the organisation in what they could say, he said.

Zille was defiant on Sunday, tweeting: “My comment stands” after she was notified of the enquiry.

The panel, drawn from the party’s 30-member federal legal commission, will conduct the disciplinary inquiry to determine whether Zille had violated one or more of the provisions of the DA constitution, which forbids members from publicly opposing the party’s principles or policies outside of party structures; deliberately acting in a way which impacts negatively on the image or performance of the party; and/or bringing the good name of the party into disrepute or harming the interests of the party.

Sanctions, if Zille is found guilty, include termination of membership of the party; a temporary suspension of membership; temporary suspension or permanent prohibition from holding office; an admonishment; a fine not exceeding R50,000; or an order that the member render a period of community service.

Federal executive chairman James Selfe said there was no need to suspend Zille from her role as premier as suspension was only required when there was a danger that a member would interfere with an investigation or intimidate witnesses.

Zille was informed of the decision on Sunday and will be given about five working days notice before the inquiry can get under way.

Maimane also announced he would lead a march on Luthuli House on Friday to call for the ANC to support a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma, which could come before Parliament in the coming weeks if National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete gives her approval. He will meet leaders of all opposition parties on Monday to agree on the way forward in removing Zuma from office.

Mbete committed herself on Sunday to a “process of consultation” with parties regarding a no-confidence debate.