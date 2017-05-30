Cyril Ramaphosa queries legitimacy of ANC’s calls for radical transformation
ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has questioned the legitimacy of the economic transformation calls being made by some within the ANC.
Ramaphosa, who was addressing the Cosatu central committee meeting at St George’s Hotel in Irene, said it seemed that those who made the calls did so to put out an empty promise meant to mask and hide the plunder of the country’s resources.
He pleaded with delegates to ask themselves whether the transformation being popularised would advance the interests of the country’s people.
Ramaphosa is vying for the top post of ANC president, and his campaign has been in full swing for months.
His sentiments are a direct contradiction to President Jacob Zuma’s pronouncements that radical economic transformation was the vehicle of the second transition in the democratic movement.
"This concept of radical economic transformation cannot simply be a reckless rhetoric and put out as an empty promise that is intended to mask and to hide and sweep under the carpet the plunder of our resources because that, sometimes when you listen to it, you get a sense that there is a hidden agenda that other people have when they chant this whole concept of radical economic transformation," he said.
An emboldened Ramaphosa found comfort in Cosatu’s early nomination that he should take over as ANC president when Zuma steps down in December.
He explained to the attentive delegates that the ultimate objective of the punted transformations should translate into all the citizens sharing the country’s wealth and should not just be rhetoric.
"We will not tempt our people into thinking that complex intractable problems can easily be resolved through words that sound revolutionary because these days people throw around words that sound revolutionary and when we strive to cross reference them and test them … we don’t understand these words that are coming out."
Cosatu delegates will be discussing the relevance of radical economic transformation in the lives of workers during commissions that began on Tuesday.
The federation has expressed similar sentiments to Ramaphosa, saying the concept had the potential to derail workers if it is not well defined and specific in its objectives.
Reports in the media have also suggested radical economic transformation is a pawn for those seeking to loot from the state under the guise of transforming certain sectors.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.