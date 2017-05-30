Cyril Ramaphosa queries legitimacy of ANC’s calls for radical transformation

ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has questioned the legitimacy of the economic transformation calls being made by some within the ANC.

Ramaphosa, who was addressing the Cosatu central committee meeting at St George’s Hotel in Irene, said it seemed that those who made the calls did so to put out an empty promise meant to mask and hide the plunder of the country’s resources.

He pleaded with delegates to ask themselves whether the transformation being popularised would advance the interests of the country’s people.

Ramaphosa is vying for the top post of ANC president, and his campaign has been in full swing for months.

His sentiments are a direct contradiction to President Jacob Zuma’s pronouncements that radical economic transformation was the vehicle of the second transition in the democratic movement.

"This concept of radical economic transformation cannot simply be a reckless rhetoric and put out as an empty promise that is intended to mask and to hide and sweep under the carpet the plunder of our resources because that, sometimes when you listen to it, you get a sense that there is a hidden agenda that other people have when they chant this whole concept of radical economic transformation," he said.