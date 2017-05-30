LETTER: Cyril’s fruitless seeds

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was not short of platitudes and slogans when he addressed the African Renaissance Conference in Durban last week.

In typical ANC style, he said: "We have a sacred duty to harness all our strengths and capabilities to rebuild our country and continent from the ravages of colonial and imperial destruction."

Naturally, he avoided mentioning the devastation and destruction caused by President Jacob Zuma and the ANC government, which has left a trail of poverty and misery only equalled by apartheid.

But the moronics continued: "In our quest to root out the evils of poverty, unemployment and inequality, we must simultaneously plant the seeds of Africa’s cultural revolution."

The billionaire must surely be astute enough to realise that after 23 years, the ANC government has failed dismally to root out anything evil or create employment. What has germinated under the ANC is wholesale theft, fraud and corruption, which is now endemic and threatens to cripple the country.

Ramaphosa’s speech must have fallen on deaf ears. The poor and uneducated will not have understood his gobbledygook, nor do the unemployed care about a cultural revolution. Not until they have a job.

Our nation is a nonstarter without education. It’s as elementary as that.

Perhaps Ramaphosa and his ANC comrades ought to expound that simple principle to the nation before attempting to articulate hogwash, which many unsophisticated voters find difficult, if not incomprehensible.

Nathan CheimanNorthcliff