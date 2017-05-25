Politics

IFP tipped for victory in Nquthu

Inkatha Freedom Party claims early successes in KwaZulu-Natal by-election‚ with reports of a landslide victory in a number of voting districts

25 May 2017 - 09:11 Nathi Olifant
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) claimed early successes in Nquthu‚ with reports of a landslide victory in a number of voting districts after by-elections at the dissolved northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality.

The IFP’s victory appeared to be so overwhelming that many ANC members started to concede defeat on social media.

SABC radio reported that the IFP had won 14 of the 17 wards after Wednesday’s poll.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is scheduled to announce the official results at 10am‚ while the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs is expected to announce unofficial results a little earlier.

A win by the IFP would signal a comeback for the party‚ which lost the municipality in 2011 to a fractious ANC/National Freedom Party (NFP) coalition.

While there was a nervous wait for the official results‚ the IFP looked set to control the uMzinyathi district municipality.

This is a developing story.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE

