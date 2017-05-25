IFP tipped for victory in Nquthu

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) claimed early successes in Nquthu‚ with reports of a landslide victory in a number of voting districts after by-elections at the dissolved northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality.

The IFP’s victory appeared to be so overwhelming that many ANC members started to concede defeat on social media.

SABC radio reported that the IFP had won 14 of the 17 wards after Wednesday’s poll.