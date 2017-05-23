ANC has all-male candidates in KZN’s Nquthu

The ANC is fielding an all-male line-up of candidates to fill the vacant council seats in Nquthu local municipality where a series of by-elections gets underway on Wednesday. This is seen as slap in the face of the ANC Women’s League, which has campaigned for 50-50 male and female representation across the party’s structures.

The Nquthu by-elections come after the dissolution of a hung Nquthu council after it failed to elect officials in the August 2016 local government elections. The municipality has 33 seats‚ made up of 17 ward council seats and 16 proportional representation (PR) seats.

The by-election is one of the most fiercely contested polls in the country. There are 81,085 registered voters and a total of 359 candidates, of which 238 are ward candidates and 121 PR candidates. Fourteen political parties are contesting the by-elections.

The ANC defended its choice of candidates, saying it was a result of an extensive democratic process. Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, ANC’s Nquthu by-elections spokesperson, said the 17 ward candidates were nominated by the communities.

"The ANC is very serious about winning these upcoming by-elections in Nquthu. Therefore, we allowed our branches to engage in a democratic process so that communities could choose their own representatives," she said. "However, we have tried to mitigate this by choosing as many female PR candidates as possible ... into the council."

She added: "The fact that we have all male ward councillor candidates does not mean that if we win municipality outright ... the council officials will comprise only our male comrades. We will not contradict the ANC’s policy as we will apply 50-50 here, too."

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said the special votes started off smoothly on Tuesday. Thabani Ngwira, the IEC’s provincial spokesman, said the commission had enlisted the services of 688 trained voting station staff that will work in 116 voting stations.

"The IEC would like to report that no incidents have been reported‚ the process is progressing smoothly. In a meeting with contesting political parties this morning, no report or complaint or improper processes was presented," he said. "The political environment is stable and there is free political activity across the municipality, which will encourage voter participation."

KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu called on Nquthu residents to vote and urged political parties to adhere to the electoral code of conduct.

"It is our wish, as the provincial government, that these by-elections help us solve the political impasse that we witnessed following the local government elections last year," he said. "It is in the interest of democracy that the outstanding two municipalities Nquthu and uMzinyathi [district municipality] are fully constituted so the people of these areas have local leadership which can begin to address the various challenges facing this area."