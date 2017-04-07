ANC must face up to prospect of losing SA

Zuma will complete his maximum two terms in office in 2019, and is seen as backing former African Union Commission chief Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, his former wife, to take over.

Dlamini-Zuma inspires little public support, and the ANC was dealt a sharp shock in 2016’s local elections where it suffered its worst-ever results.

"If they push leaders who do not have credibility and you add to that the extent of the scandals they have faced, they stand a very good chance of losing their majority in 2019," political analyst Ralph Mathekga said.

The party still commands 249 of 400 seats in parliament having secured 62.15% of the national vote in 2014 — but it slipped to 55% in last year’s polls.

South Africans’ increasing rejection of the ANC is a far cry from the party’s history as the liberation movement founded in 1923 and which operated underground during the apartheid regime.

Lauded across the globe for its moral authority and long fight for black rights, the ANC’s path to power was crowned by Mandela’s inauguration as president in 1994.

But the realities of decades in office have taken their toll, as many poor South Africans feel the party has failed to tackle inadequate housing and education, stark racial inequality and scarce opportunities.