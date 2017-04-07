Will Mcebisi Jonas be the star witness in Gupta corruption case?

"We cannot forget that on March 16 2016 the former deputy-minister lobbed a political grenade into the Guptas’ camp when he alleged that they had offered him the position of finance minister prior to the firing of former minister of finance, Nhlanhla Nene," Maynier said.

In 2016, the DA laid a charge of corruption against the Gupta family and a family member of President Jacob Zuma. The charge came a day after Jonas’s revelation confirming he was offered the then-finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s position by the Guptas, and R600m including a R600,000 cash-in-a-bag upfront payment. The former deputy minister said he rejected the offer outright because it made "a mockery of our hard-earned democracy, the trust of our people and no one apart from the president of the Republic appoints ministers."

Maynier said that this was prima facie evidence of corruption in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, and the matter was now being investigated by the Hawks.

"Now nothing stands in the way of the former deputy minister co-operating with the investigation being carried out by the Hawks. He could be the star witness in what could amount to aiming a ‘political headshot’ at President Jacob Zuma. We can only hope the former deputy minister will have the courage and energy to fight on against state capture in SA," said Maynier.

Jonas resigned as an MP following his dismissal from the executive last week. The Cabinet reshuffle also resulted in Pravin Gordhan being fired as finance minister, which sent the rand and markets into a tailspin.