Patricia de Lille quits as DA’s leader in the Western Cape

She states the “province is ready for fresh ideas and fresh leadership from a new generation that will challenge us”.

De Lille also said she would not stand for election at the next congress.

Western Cape DA deputy leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will act as leader until the next meeting of the DA Western Cape provincial council‚ a large body of public representatives‚ which will elect a new provincial leader.

The next provincial council is scheduled to take place at the end of next month.

These are De Lille’s goals she says she has achieved:

• Focusing on rural issues;

• Winning new DA supporters in every municipality;

• A leadership that wants to make a political home for everyone;

• A leadership that communicates that we are a party of government;

• A leadership that engages; and

• A leadership that shares lessons of government.

She extended her support of Maimane’s leadership‚ and asked that he continue to support her as mayor.

