Patricia de Lille quits as DA’s leader in the Western Cape
Patricia de Lille has resigned as the DA’s Western Cape leader‚ a move effective from February 1.
She will stay on as Cape Town mayor.
In her resignation letter to DA leader Mmusi Maimane‚ she says she believes she has achieved the goals she set as provincial leader.
De Lille says she wants to focus on her goals as Cape Town mayor — implementing a transformation plan to “modernise and reform the government to improve service delivery”.
“Taking Cape Town to the next level of government is an exciting prospect but one that will take all of my time‚” she writes.
She states the “province is ready for fresh ideas and fresh leadership from a new generation that will challenge us”.
De Lille also said she would not stand for election at the next congress.
Western Cape DA deputy leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will act as leader until the next meeting of the DA Western Cape provincial council‚ a large body of public representatives‚ which will elect a new provincial leader.
The next provincial council is scheduled to take place at the end of next month.
These are De Lille’s goals she says she has achieved:
• Focusing on rural issues;
• Winning new DA supporters in every municipality;
• A leadership that wants to make a political home for everyone;
• A leadership that communicates that we are a party of government;
• A leadership that engages; and
• A leadership that shares lessons of government.
She extended her support of Maimane’s leadership‚ and asked that he continue to support her as mayor.
