The results of this week’s elections are unlikely to be a reflection of the electorate’s belief or faith in any one or other particular political party’s manifesto promises, or even a preference for a professed ideology, value system or policy offering, or trust and admiration in and of a specific leader.
These traditional electoral motivational drivers will be trumped by the voters’ desire to express their deep sense of frustration and anger about the rapid deterioration of their standards of living and lack of basic services, the patent fraud and corruption within government circles that lavishly embellish the lifestyles of certain politicians, their families and friends, and the recognition that hard-earned taxes are being incompetently and carelessly flushed down the proverbial drain instead of being used to provide acceptable healthcare, education, infrastructure and to enhance the potential that our country possesses for socioeconomic upliftment of those that need it most.
In essence, votes for traditional opposition and new emerging competing parties will be cast more out of a sense of disgust and despair at the governing party than a genuine conviction that the alternatives have the potential to effect a meaningful and dramatic change to our nation’s fortunes.
Many politicians have rhinoceros skins but this election should evoke a deep sense of shame and embarrassment among those who are recipients of the voters’ expressions of sheer anger, frustration and rejection.
David Gant Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.
LETTER: Vote of anger, disgust
Votes will be cast more out of a sense of frustration and despair at governing party
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.