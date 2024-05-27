DA supporters. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Your reporter wrote an article in which the DA is quoted as telling voters not to write off the MPC (“Premature to write off multiparty charter, says DA,” May 23).
I agree with the DA, and with the ANC dropping below the 50% mark in the polls, the excitement is palpable. The MPC has a chance to change the game. Finally, we can get the failing ANC below the 50% mark and replace it with the MPC.
I have been closely following the MPC, despite the diverse views of the different parties, for the past year, they have been putting into motion coalition agreements to guide the parties. They have set in place values, principles and policies to guide them. We would be foolish to not stand behind this, as it is an effort to put in place a stable coalition government.
Let’s get behind this noble effort, and vote for the MPC, anchored by the DA, to ensure stability is restored to SA.
Franciska Remas Claremont
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Get behind MPC
Multiparty charter has a chance to change the game
Your reporter wrote an article in which the DA is quoted as telling voters not to write off the MPC (“Premature to write off multiparty charter, says DA,” May 23).
I agree with the DA, and with the ANC dropping below the 50% mark in the polls, the excitement is palpable. The MPC has a chance to change the game. Finally, we can get the failing ANC below the 50% mark and replace it with the MPC.
I have been closely following the MPC, despite the diverse views of the different parties, for the past year, they have been putting into motion coalition agreements to guide the parties. They have set in place values, principles and policies to guide them. We would be foolish to not stand behind this, as it is an effort to put in place a stable coalition government.
Let’s get behind this noble effort, and vote for the MPC, anchored by the DA, to ensure stability is restored to SA.
Franciska Remas
Claremont
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.