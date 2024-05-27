CONCEPTS
BMW unveils stunning Concept Skytop at Villa d’Este concours
BMW is showcasing its one-off Concept Skytop
27 May 2024 - 13:38
BMW showcased its one-off Concept Skytop at this past weekend’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, an annual beauty contest for historic motor vehicles held on the shores of Lake Como.
A two-seater convertible designed to “inspire a desire to travel”, the striking concept car features a prominent bonnet with a pronounced centre spline, a nod to the German firm’s famed Z8 roadster produced between 1998 and 2003. This standout architectural feature extends through the vehicle’s interior to an aluminium trim positioned on the tailgate. ..
