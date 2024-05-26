What a pleasure to see Ann Crotty back at her favourite and professional pastime — executive remuneration (“Bank executives have been coining it after Covid collapse”, May 22). And well done to Business Day for publishing her work.
She is particularly harsh on Nedbank, and rightfully so. While the CEO’s package in 2023 was more than R90m, she may also have mentioned that the bank wrote off R50m relating to fraud. Whose responsibility?
The adverse publicity attracted by the closure of customer accounts doesn’t jigsaw well with its published claim: “Nedbank’s leadership is highly rated. We have one of the most stable and experienced management teams in the industry, working together with the singular vision of building Africa's most admired bank”.Really!
C Richards Craighall
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Executive remuneration
What a pleasure to see Ann Crotty back at her favourite and professional pastime — executive remuneration (“Bank executives have been coining it after Covid collapse”, May 22). And well done to Business Day for publishing her work.
She is particularly harsh on Nedbank, and rightfully so. While the CEO’s package in 2023 was more than R90m, she may also have mentioned that the bank wrote off R50m relating to fraud. Whose responsibility?
The adverse publicity attracted by the closure of customer accounts doesn’t jigsaw well with its published claim: “Nedbank’s leadership is highly rated. We have one of the most stable and experienced management teams in the industry, working together with the singular vision of building Africa's most admired bank”. Really!
C Richards
Craighall
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Bank executives have been coining it after Covid collapse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Bank executives have been coining it after Covid collapse
EDITORIAL: Absa’s costly divorce raises questions about Reserve Bank pay policy
EDITORIAL: Moir’s Woolworths deal is unjust, unfair and inequitable
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.