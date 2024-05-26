Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Executive remuneration

26 May 2024 - 16:44
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

What a pleasure to see Ann Crotty back at her favourite and professional pastime — executive remuneration (“Bank executives have been coining it after Covid collapse”, May 22). And well done to Business Day for publishing her work.

She is particularly harsh on Nedbank, and rightfully so. While the CEO’s package in 2023 was more than R90m, she may also have mentioned that the bank wrote off R50m relating to fraud. Whose responsibility?

The adverse publicity attracted by the closure of customer accounts doesn’t jigsaw well with its published claim: “Nedbank’s leadership is highly rated. We have one of the most stable and experienced management teams in the industry, working together with the singular vision of building Africa's most admired bank”. Really!

C Richards
Craighall

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Bank executives have been coining it after Covid collapse

Bosses may have suffered a dent in their remuneration, but bonuses over the past two years have made up for it
Economy
4 days ago
