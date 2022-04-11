Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Absa’s costly divorce raises questions about Reserve Bank pay policy Issue of central bank governors leaving with big awards at the end of their contracts has drawn flak

Wendy Lucas-Bull, who relinquished her role as Absa chair when her term ended in March, would like her time at the bank to be remembered for managing the divorce with the UK’s Barclays.

A snap survey might give a different answer, and most people probably won’t think further than its executive turmoil in recent years. One of her last acts was to appoint Arrie Rautenbach as CEO, a seasoned insider who has been there the whole time, having spent about a quarter of a century at Absa...