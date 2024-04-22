The post-apartheid “project” in which the ANC was to be the torchbearer bringing light and constitutional democracy to SA is coming to an end. This is more or less in line with other failed post-liberation exercises in Africa, which have tended to collapse after 25-30 years.
Whether the country muddles through for a time with some form of cobbled coalition, or collapses into internecine violence, is something only time will tell.
Errol Price Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Post-liberation project collapsing
While almost all commentators, including Daniel Silke, focus on doing all sorts of technical calculations, no-one has fixed on the broader historical significance of what is happening (“Ramaphosa’s bedfellows after May 29 will make or break him”, April 19).
Errol Price
