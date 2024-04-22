Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Post-liberation project collapsing

22 April 2024 - 18:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: PRESIDENCY
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: PRESIDENCY

While almost all commentators, including Daniel Silke, focus on doing all sorts of technical calculations, no-one has fixed on the broader historical significance of what is happening (“Ramaphosa’s bedfellows after May 29 will make or break him”, April 19).

The post-apartheid “project” in which the ANC was to be the torchbearer bringing light and constitutional democracy to SA is coming to an end. This is more or less in line with other failed post-liberation exercises in Africa, which have tended to collapse after 25-30 years.

Whether the country muddles through for a time with some form of cobbled coalition, or collapses into internecine violence, is something only time will tell.

Errol Price
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DANIEL SILKE: Ramaphosa’s bedfellows after May 29 will make or break him

Post-election blame game is likely to unsettle the careers of some of the ANC’s most senior leadership
Opinion
4 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Elections 2024: waiting for the boring but crucial stuff

No-one is asking any party how it intends to resolve issues in the engine rooms of change
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: ANC will rupture

Split down the middle of the governing party will tear it apart
Opinion
15 hours ago
