LETTER: ANC will rupture

Daniel Silke's article refers (“Ramaphosa’s bedfellows after May 29 will make or break him”, April 19).
I still see the ANC rupturing down the middle — Paul Mashatile’s ANC radical economic transformation (RET) faction and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC loser faction. The ANC has never faced anything like this; the strain will tear it apart.
This is not the usual disgruntled leaders hiving off to start their own splinter parties, but a full, explosive rift. If that happens the only way to prevent an RET-EFF-MK governing coalition is for the parties in the multiparty charter to join the Ramaphosa ANC faction.
That doesn't sound good, but the alternative is too horrible to contemplate. We really have to get out there and vote, and hope that the Electoral Commission does its job properly. Both sides of that tie-up will still be too close to 50% for any comfort.
Rob Fisher Via BusinessLIVE
