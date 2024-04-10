'RMB appointment as SAA transaction adviser was at Tlhakudi’s request'
Treasury denies former DG’s claim that Gordhan decided who should help find an equity partner
10 April 2024 - 18:55
The National Treasury has put former public enterprises director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi at the centre of the appointment of Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) as transaction adviser to find strategic equity partners for SAA.
This is despite Tlhakudi's assertions that RMB was hand-picked by department of public enterprises (DPE) minister Pravin Gordhan...
