A gut feeling (intuition) occurs when the subconscious mind “connects the dots” between a current situation and past experiences, not necessarily of similar or the same situations. Past experience is the result of learning from one’s own and others’ failures and successes.
The less experienced any organisation is (think retrenchments, where the experienced employees leave first because they have options, or political deployments, where loyalty trumps experience) the higher the tendency to default to rules-based centralised decision-making or, even worse, by committee. It’s low risk, low reward and excludes the upside of potential opportunities.
Those who are fortunate enough to find formal employment (public or private sector) will quietly keep their heads down and maintain the status quo to keep their personal risk exposure low.
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Institutions stifle intuition
The less experienced an organisation, the more likely it will default to rules-based centralised decision-making
Jabulani Sikhakhane’s most recent column was both interesting and relevant to the times we live in (“Sometimes you must break rules to avert disaster”, April 17).
Con Blignaut
Via BusinessLIVE
