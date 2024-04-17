Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA benefits the rich

Affluent communities in the Western Cape are still enjoying the spoils of colonialism and apartheid

17 April 2024 - 17:20
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
I found it nauseating to read Rod Pringle’s letter repeating the same old DA mantra about good governance in the Western Cape (“Voting DA makes sense”, April 15).

This vaunted governance is largely confined to affluent communities in the province that are still enjoying the spoils of colonialism and apartheid. How can anything be regarded as “good” if it doesn’t benefit the majority of people in a specified area?

But this is not surprising. The DA is a minority party that prides itself on providing services to minorities. In 2019 it decided to purge all progressive elements from its leadership ranks and subsequently reposition itself as a party of minorities.

SA deserves a party that will govern in the best interests of all its people.

Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
Hatfield

