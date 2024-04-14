PA president Gayton Mckenzie. Picture Werner Hills
I have listened to Patriotic Alliance (PA) president Gayton McKenzie being interviewed, and the indelible impression he gives is that his aim is not to remove the ANC from government but to attack the DA.
He gives repeated examples of what he terms failures of the DA in various municipalities, and it is clear that he intends to focus on the DA’s stronghold of the Western Cape, where he has much influence, to gather votes for his party.
The policy proposals McKenzie promotes are sound, and he has said he wants power. But his actions indicate that he regards the DA as his main opposition, and this will promote the ANC as much as his party.
In terms of the greater SA, such an attitude is selfish and unworthy of support.
J Price Via email
LETTER: Gayton McKenzie’s elections approach is disrespectful
Patriotic Alliance leader’s actions indicate he regards the DA as his main opposition
