Cabinet approves white paper plan to overhaul immigration laws
Document proposes overhauling the Citizenship Act, the Refugees Act and the Immigration Act and a review of the international treaty on refugee protection
17 April 2024 - 17:18
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the cabinet has approved a white paper overhauling the country’s immigration laws after “robust engagements” that resulted in “wide support” of the document’s policy positions.
The “White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection: Towards a Complete Overhaul of the Migration System in SA” was published in the Government Gazette for public comment in November 2023. ..
