This election campaign brings us much-needed unintentional humour. In Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, one lamppost has had posters tied to it, running from top to bottom, by the DA, the GOOD party and the Western Province Blood Transfusion Service.
The result is that the lamppost now reads to passers-by: SAVE SOUTH AFRICA STOP THE SUFFERING DONATE BLOOD
Keith Gottschalk Claremont
LETTER: Lamppost humour
