LETTER: Lamppost humour

10 April 2024 - 16:28
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL
This election campaign brings us much-needed unintentional humour. In Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, one lamppost has had posters tied to it, running from top to bottom, by the DA, the GOOD party and the Western Province Blood Transfusion Service. 

The result is that the lamppost now reads to passers-by:
SAVE SOUTH AFRICA
STOP THE SUFFERING
DONATE BLOOD   

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

