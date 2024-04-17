Opinion / Letters

LETTER: CEOs take note

17 April 2024 - 17:14
Image: 123RF/ DMITRIY SHIRONOSOV

The Big Read column quoting Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia’s chapter in the publication “Tipping Point: Turmoil or reform?” refers (“Why business may pull SA back from the edge”, April 16).

It is instructive that the 2024 Edelman trust barometer, which surveys 32,000 people in 28 nations, has for the third year running found that business is the most trusted, the most ethical and the most competent institution in the world.

It concludes that leading in society is now a core business role. Step up, CEOs.

Neil Jacobsohn
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@bus6inesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

BIG READ: Why business may pull SA back from the edge

A chapter written by Busa CEO Cas Coovadia from ‘Tipping Point: Turmoil or reform?’ edited by Raymond Parsons
1 day ago

State-business partnership is seeing tangible results, says Ramaphosa

President hails co-operation that has reduced load-shedding and improved rail and port performance
1 month ago

ANC ‘rewards EFF with tender-heavy’ Ekurhuleni portfolios

Governing party says the move shows its commitment to work with all parties, but DA says corruption will deepen
1 day ago

MMABATHO MONGAE AND NNAEMEKA OHAMADIKE: Private sector can help decentralise just energy transition

Companies have chance to demonstrate their crucial role as enablers of growth to benefit citizens
2 days ago
