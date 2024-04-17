It is instructive that the 2024 Edelman trust barometer, which surveys 32,000 people in 28 nations, has for the third year running found that business is the most trusted, the most ethical and the most competent institution in the world.
It concludes that leading in society is now a core business role. Step up, CEOs.
Neil Jacobsohn Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@bus6inesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: CEOs take note
The Big Read column quoting Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia’s chapter in the publication “Tipping Point: Turmoil or reform?” refers (“Why business may pull SA back from the edge”, April 16).
It is instructive that the 2024 Edelman trust barometer, which surveys 32,000 people in 28 nations, has for the third year running found that business is the most trusted, the most ethical and the most competent institution in the world.
It concludes that leading in society is now a core business role. Step up, CEOs.
Neil Jacobsohn
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@bus6inesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
BIG READ: Why business may pull SA back from the edge
State-business partnership is seeing tangible results, says Ramaphosa
ANC ‘rewards EFF with tender-heavy’ Ekurhuleni portfolios
MMABATHO MONGAE AND NNAEMEKA OHAMADIKE: Private sector can help decentralise just energy transition
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MARK BARNES: Government must bring its A+ team and private sector must bring ...
Private sector welcomes draft PPP regulations
JAMES MAPOSA: Overcoming SA’s economic gloom requires targeted investment
DANIEL SILKE: Private sector should step up lobbying for a favourable coalition ...
ALEXANDER PARKER: Talk about election consequences needs to be aired
Infrastructure SA launches book of projects worth R158bn
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.