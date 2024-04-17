Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It’s not genocide

17 April 2024 - 17:11
Damaged buildings in central Gaza. Picture: DYLAN MARTINEZ
Damaged buildings in central Gaza. Picture: DYLAN MARTINEZ

Bernard Benson chose to misrepresent what I said while comparing the alleged genocide in Gaza to the actual one in Rwanda (“Weapons sales show elections more important than lives”, April 14).

I did not suggest that numbers define genocide, but that numbers combined with timescale do, since the effective word when defining genocide is intent. So, when 800,000 Tutsis out of 1-million were killed in three months in Rwanda, that suggests intent, whereas 20,000 noncombatants (even by Hamas’ figures) out of a population of over 2-million are killed over a six-month war, does not.

Furthermore, it is not correct — in fact, just made up by him — that “the Western world, including Israel’s allies, openly suggest that there is genocidal intent”. They are in fact disgusted with the allegations from SA, together with another Iranian client, Nicaragua, which appear to be yet another form of Iranian proxyism.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

At World Court, Germany denies aiding a genocide in Gaza

The case brought by Nicaragua shows mounting legal action in support of Palestinians
World
1 week ago

LETTER: Inventing the facts

Absurd accusations over Gaza become fact by repetition
Opinion
1 week ago

ICJ orders Israel to halt spreading famine in Gaza

Hamas rulers say ceasefire needed to halt the humanitarian crisis
World
2 weeks ago

Global groups urged to condemn destruction of Gaza health infrastructure

SA health and social justice advocates call for boycott of Israeli pharmaceutical manufacturer Teva
National
1 month ago
