Government must bring its A+ team and private sector must bring its best self
Enormous quantities of mature energy will need to go into PPPs if this rescue is to work
11 April 2024 - 05:00
Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are back on the table like never before, and maybe this time for real. It’s been a while since anything meaningful has happened in this space and while this is a welcome development, the devil will lie in the detail and action. So there is good reason to be circumspect.
You only cut deals once, so we’d better get it right. Elections are six weeks away and no deals will be done before then, so hopefully this isn’t just more promises...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.