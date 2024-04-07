Private sector welcomes draft PPP regulations
Treasury wants to use public-private partnerships to boost government’s infrastructure drive
07 April 2024 - 19:34
Private sector players have welcomed the National Treasury’s draft amendments to public-private partnership (PPP) regulations and urged their implementation as soon as possible.
Private sector players believe the new regulations will give a boost to PPPs, which to date have not had the desired momentum. PPPs use private sector funding for large-scale infrastructure projects such as roads, water works, bridges or hospitals. ..
