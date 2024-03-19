Infrastructure SA launches book of projects worth R158bn
The book sets out the 153 projects government and state-owned enterprises will procure in the 2024/25 fiscal year
19 March 2024 - 14:19
Infrastructure SA launched on Tuesday the first construction book setting out the 153 infrastructure projects valued at R158.54bn that the government and state-owned enterprises will procure in the 2024/25 fiscal year on Wednesday.
The launch took place at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium SA in Cape Town and brought together government and private sector representatives involved in infrastructure development. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.