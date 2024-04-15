Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nonsense in Zuma land

15 April 2024 - 16:23
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Former president Jacob Zuma outside the high court in Johannesburg, April 8 2024. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Former president Jacob Zuma outside the high court in Johannesburg, April 8 2024. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

“If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense,” said Alice after arriving in Wonderland. Here in SA, we have our own Alice, former president Jacob Zuma.

Speaking outside the high court in Johannesburg, MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said his party “welcomes Afrikaners with open arms... they are indigenous to SA... they have a great deal of knowledge that can be transferred to our people”.

Yet the same Zuma wants to do away with Roman-Dutch law and “return the land to the people”. This will appal many, and will most certainly will not endear him to Afrikaners.

The fact is that the Afrikaners of Dutch descent brought the SA version of Roman-Dutch law to the country. Our law is therefore as indigenous to SA as they are. Afrikaner culture is also steeped in the land. Zuma is right that invaluable Afrikaner knowledge and skills should be shared with the majority, but they cannot do so if they are bereft of their land.

The Afrikaner commercial farming culture, and the business culture that emanated therefrom, are deeply rooted. To convey these cultures to broader society is an admirable goal, but this would require the commitment and confidence that only secure property title confers.

Title to property is the foundation of our law. Do away with that law and chaos — a Greek word for a vast chasm or void — beckons. 

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma to continue hogging political limelight

Constitutional Court may hear IEC appeal against decision allowing him to contest the election
Politics
1 day ago

IEC acted correctly in MK party issue, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president says the Electoral Commission must be given the opportunity to seek clarity at the courts
National
3 hours ago

IEC asks top court to set aside order on MK party and Jacob Zuma

The IEC received 22 objections to Zuma’s eligibility to stand for election based on his being sentenced to a 12-month prison term without option of a ...
Politics
3 days ago

Zuma’s bid to prosecute Ramaphosa postponed to August 6

Former president’s Dali Mpofu granted request so as to allow appeal process to be completed
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
BJORN LOMBORG: Why solar and wind are not winning ...
Opinion
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: The problem with the binary ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LANCE DICKERSON: Billions lost if SA thinks solar ...
Opinion
4.
GAVIN RICH: SA needs to do the Champions Cup ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The VAT debate: Capitec ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Jacob Zuma tops MK list for parliament

Politics

PETER BRUCE: Bid to stop Zuma running was stupid from the start

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.