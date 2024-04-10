Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
LETTER: A fat middle finger
Your editorial on Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation as speaker of the National Assembly was unworthy of Business Day (“Accused former speaker does the right thing”, April 5).
The only reason this woman resigned was to preserve her pension and the benefits she will continue to enjoy as the former head of the legislature.
Resigning now, while still speaker of parliament, means Mapisa-Nqakula will be entitled to her maximum pension plus all the free flights and other benefits, far more than what she would receive should she remain an ordinary MP.
Far from protecting the integrity of parliament, she is only doing what benefits her personally, and to the maximum. She may as well just raise a middle finger to parliament and all the taxpayers who are funding her comfortable retirement.
Mark Lowe
Via BusinessLIVE
