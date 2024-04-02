Opinion / Letters

LETTER: MK leadership unclear

Many will vote for new party under impression Zuma will be running

02 April 2024 - 15:23
Jacob Zuma. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
In less than two months SA will be going to the polls for national and provincial elections that will be contested by more than 50 political parties nationally. There is no doubt that these will be the most highly contested elections since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

All of the political parties that will be contesting have clear leadership, except for the newly formed MK party, which relies strongly on one man but has yet to come out clearly to its supporters on who its presidential candidate will be.

It will be a misrepresentation of itself if it continues to allow people to think Jacob Zuma is eligible, knowing very well that he is not. As things stand, many people will be voting for MK under the impression that the old man will be running.

What will happen when they find out that they have been deceived? Are we going to see another COPE, with the top brass fighting for who must lead them in parliament? 

It is unfair to the electorate for anyone to contest an election on the basis of their intention to remove a particular party. Parties should contest based on what they are planning to do for the people in terms of providing services.

At the end of the day it is the voters who will suffer. It is therefore important that when voting we should do so based on reason and not emotions.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

