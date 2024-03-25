Political parties' posters on lampposts. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDLA
There is a great lesson opposition parties at national level can learn from the demise of the ANC in the Dullah Omar region and the entire Western Cape.
When the ANC got into power in the province it soon became arrogant, undermined hard-working people, silenced opposing views and in 2006 imposed candidates on wards where people had their own preferences.
Factionalism superseded logic as those who were in close proximity to a certain faction were ranked high on the lists and placed in positions of power in government. Some leaders fuelled and sustained race-based factionalism for their personal gain.
It got to a point in 2009 where Western Cape residents decided to use their vote wisely to put an end to the arrogance, nepotism, maladministration, corruption and jobs for pals and family members.
People are not stupid. They will rise up again in May to say enough is enough. SA needs change now.
Thulani Dasa Khayelitsha
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC must learn lesson from its demise in Western Cape
Some ANC leaders fuelled and sustained race-based factionalism for their personal gain
There is a great lesson opposition parties at national level can learn from the demise of the ANC in the Dullah Omar region and the entire Western Cape.
When the ANC got into power in the province it soon became arrogant, undermined hard-working people, silenced opposing views and in 2006 imposed candidates on wards where people had their own preferences.
Factionalism superseded logic as those who were in close proximity to a certain faction were ranked high on the lists and placed in positions of power in government. Some leaders fuelled and sustained race-based factionalism for their personal gain.
It got to a point in 2009 where Western Cape residents decided to use their vote wisely to put an end to the arrogance, nepotism, maladministration, corruption and jobs for pals and family members.
People are not stupid. They will rise up again in May to say enough is enough. SA needs change now.
Thulani Dasa
Khayelitsha
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.