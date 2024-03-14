LETTER: Gordhan ruined legacy

Your editorial refers (“Pravin Gordhan leaves a mixed legacy”, March 13). I agree that Gordhan tarnished his legacy, which is a great shame and also a personal tragedy.
He could and should have done far more to stop Jacob Zuma and push Cyril Ramaphosa, but he didn't. He allowed waste, corruption and fraud to flourish at state-owned enterprises such as SAA, Transnet and Eskom, costing the country billions.
Gordhan and his family paid a high price for his activism in the apartheid era. He was imprisoned and tortured, and still bears those physical scars today. His work at the SA Revenue Service also deserves credit, though many of his achievements were undone by his successor on Zuma's watch.
I used to admire him, but in the end Gordhan let down his country, the principles of the political movement he served, and ultimately himself.
Mark Lowe Durban
