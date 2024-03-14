Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom must make electricity at the right price

Lungile Mashele is spot on about the power utility’s path to dysfunction and inefficiency

14 March 2024 - 14:07
Picture: 123RF
How refreshing it was to read Lungile Mashele’s most recent column (“Good intentions the path to dysfunction, inefficiency,” March 14). She shared how good intentions led Eskom down a path of dysfunction and inefficiency. 

I want to read into her conclusions about a future Eskom with a razor-sharp focus on being good at making electricity at the right price and not trying to change the world.

Phillip de Jager
Department of finance and tax, University of Cape Town

