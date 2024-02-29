LETTER: Lesufi’s load-shedding promise misleading

His deadline has passed and we are still experiencing load-shedding, with no end in sight. Load-shedding continues to have a severe negative effect on our economy and critical infrastructure.
So far only a Gauteng emergency energy council has been established to oversee the implementation of the energy crisis response plan. However, this plan does not outline what measures will be implemented to ease the burden of load-shedding on our residents.
The provincial government does not have any plans to engage with independent power producers. Instead, a budget has been set aside for municipalities to support the rollout of various energy interventions.
This is worrying, as some of our municipalities are not adequately equipped to handle their finances and implement such big projects. The Gauteng provincial government should be at the forefront of ensuring that our municipalities procure additional electricity to mitigate load-shedding instead of passing this responsibility to municipalities.
In Tshwane, plans are already afoot to lease the Rooiwaal and Pretoria West power stations to private power producers so the city can be less reliant on Eskom.
Patrick Atkinson, MPL DA Gauteng shadow MEC for economic development
Lesufi unveils plans to make Gauteng an investment-friendly destination
