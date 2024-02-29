Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lesufi’s load-shedding promise misleading

29 February 2024 - 16:48
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has once again misled the residents of the province by promising that load-shedding will soon be a thing of the past (“Lesufi unveils plans to make Gauteng an investment-friendly destination”, February 19).

His deadline has passed and we are still experiencing load-shedding, with no end in sight. Load-shedding continues to have a severe negative effect on our economy and critical infrastructure.

So far only a Gauteng emergency energy council has been established to oversee the implementation of the energy crisis response plan. However, this plan does not outline what measures will be implemented to ease the burden of load-shedding on our residents.

The provincial government does not have any plans to engage with independent power producers. Instead, a budget has been set aside for municipalities to support the rollout of various energy interventions.

This is worrying, as some of our municipalities are not adequately equipped to handle their finances and implement such big projects. The Gauteng provincial government should be at the forefront of ensuring that our municipalities procure additional electricity to mitigate load-shedding instead of passing this responsibility to municipalities.

In Tshwane, plans are already afoot to lease the Rooiwaal and Pretoria West power stations to private power producers so the city can be less reliant on Eskom.

Patrick Atkinson, MPL
DA Gauteng shadow MEC for economic development

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Lesufi unveils plans to make Gauteng an investment-friendly destination

Gauteng premier says R40bn has already been committed by local and foreign investors
1 week ago
