Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Claim that SA should expect chicken shortage is nonsense

Total poultry production in SA is currently a little short of 2-million tonnes per year

01 December 2023 - 17:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Francois Baird correctly rubbishes the claim that we should expect a shortage of 847,000 tonnes of chicken due to the avian influenza outbreak (“Who benefits from higher chicken imports?” November 30).

This figure bears no relationship to the facts. I have been out of the industry for five years, but spent over two years doing part-time import consulting work with both trade consultants and individual importers, which included detailed studies of all available facts and figures related to local poultry producers.

Total poultry production in SA is currently a little short of 2-million tonnes per year. Between 55% and 60% of that comprises individually quick frozen (IQF) packs, which are only produced in SA, so cannot be imported. SA also produces another 10%-12% fresh chicken, which by its nature cannot be imported.

SA exports about 80,000 tonnes of chicken a year. The total of the above three excluded categories would be about 1.4-million tonnes. The balance of local and imported chicken cuts available for local consumption would then equate to about 600,000 tonnes. These numbers support the view that the expected shortage number that were quoted are unrealistic.

One additional observation — at the time of writing, about 2-million tonnes of imported product is sitting idle outside our harbours, and more on both immobile and in-transit trucks at our ports. Some of this would undoubtedly be chicken, so how reliable are chicken imports if they arrive months late?

Imports are essential for a healthy economy, but not as  substitutes when huge local difficulties arise. SA's transport infrastructure and logistics are too unreliable.

David Wolpert
Sydney, Australia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Who benefits from higher chicken imports?

Importers are hoping for even more profits on higher  volumes
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Shein removes the gloss from SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
KHUMBUDZO NTSHAVHENI: I won’t back down
Opinion
3.
MSIZI KHOZA: Green growth can cure SA’s economic ...
Opinion
4.
BUDDY WELLS: The real reason the rand is ...
Opinion
5.
Prosecuting the new ‘failure to prevent corrupt ...
Opinion

Related Articles

David Masondo rejects removing VAT on more foods

National

Chicken shortages unlikely but farmers in financial distress

National

Cocaine worth R80m found stuffed in frozen chickens

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.